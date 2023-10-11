Advertise with Us
1 dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 12:49 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Faxon Avenue in the Mitchell Heights area.

When police arrived, they discovered that a male victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

