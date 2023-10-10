Advertise with Us
Tenn. African American clergy, pediatricians launch campaign to declare gun violence a public health crisis

By Bria Bolden
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pastor and pediatricians are launching a campaign to tackle gun violence in Tennessee.

The African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee and the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics called it a “public health crisis.”

LOOK BACK — Clergy members call for gun violence to be considered a ‘public health crisis’

After inaction on the state level last year and during August’s special session on public safety, faith leaders and doctors are hoping to call attention to gun violence statewide.

“We’re going to become a more and more violent state if we don’t do something about it,” said Pastor J. Lawrence Turner, the Steering committee chair for the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee and the Senior Pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

The clergy collective is not in this campaign alone; the Tennessee Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics is also joining in on this effort.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis have treated 141 children with gunshot wounds so far this year.

According to the Sycamore Institute, which provided some of the data for a presentation launching the campaign, shooting deaths in Tennessee have been rising for about a decade. A majority of them are in Shelby County.

Pastor Lawrence Turner, senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
Pastor Lawrence Turner, senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church(Action News 5)

“The data is showing that things continue to get worse when there’s no regulations on guns in this state and there’s no concrete measures taken to perform or even provide safety measures,” said Pastor Turner.

Pastor Turner says the legislature’s special-called session on public safety galvanized them to launch this campaign.

You may remember lawmakers passed one bill launching a statewide campaign to provide free gun locks, but it doesn’t come with any consequences if a gun owner doesn’t use the lock and their gun is involved in a crime.

“Whether we’re talking about the safety of children in school or people in the wider community, we want people across generations to feel safe. Whether they’re at the grocery store, whether they’re taking their children to school, whether they’re taking a leisure walk through the park. We want people in this state to feel safe and if guns are the chief culprit, we have to deal with that,” said Pastor Turner.

The next steps for this campaign include collecting data, researching why violence occurs, who it affects, creating preventive strategies and making sure they’re adopted.

If you’d like to get involved, you can reach out to those with the campaign using the e-mail: blackclergytn@gmail.com.

