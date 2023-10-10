Advertise with Us
Sun will give way to off and on clouds this week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun early in the day with some passing clouds by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase with lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. A shower or two is possible in north MS, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80.

LATE WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Highs will be in the low 80s both days with lows in the 60s. 

WEEKEND: Highs will only reach the 60s to low 70s behind the front Saturday with mainly 60s for Sunday. Lows will be  in the 50s both mornings. Expect a good supply of sunshine all weekend. Don’t forget about the partial solar eclipse Saturday between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. You will need eclipse glasses to see it.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
