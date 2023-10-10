Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Mississippi man

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old man in Coldwater.

Jerry Leroy Battles was last seen on October 6 at 5:30 a.m. on the 7800 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.

Battles is 5 foot and 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a triangle with a lit candle and a month above it on his right calf.

Battles is believed to be in a 2023 blue Ford Maverick with Mississippi tags that read TA21870. He was traveling North towards St. Francis Hospital.

Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Battles, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434 or 911.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.