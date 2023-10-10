Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Mississippi man

Jerry Leroy Battles
Jerry Leroy Battles(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI))
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old man in Coldwater.

Jerry Leroy Battles was last seen on October 6 at 5:30 a.m. on the 7800 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.

Battles is 5 foot and 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a triangle with a lit candle and a month above it on his right calf.

Battles is believed to be in a 2023 blue Ford Maverick with Mississippi tags that read TA21870. He was traveling North towards St. Francis Hospital.

Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Battles, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434 or 911.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Melissa Foster
Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say
Marcus Ray
Peabody Hotel valet attendant accused of stealing guns out of vehicles
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland

Latest News

Expert explains how to take safe photos during the October 14 annual eclipse
How to take photos during the October 14 annual eclipse, not ruin your phone
Bottom Line: Best monitors for your eyes
Bottom Line: Best monitors for your eyes
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame hosts 2023 induction ceremony
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame will host 2023 induction ceremony