Oxford issues boil water notice after water main break

(Pixabay user Three-Shots)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Utilities has issued a boil water notice for certain areas after a water main broke Tuesday morning along Highway 7S.

Officials say the break took place near the intersection of County Road 401.

All customers south of this intersection will experience an outage while repairs are made.

The boil water notice is precautionary, but customers are advised to exercise the following:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Customers can find more tips here.

See a map of affected areas below:

