New Edge District mural honors The Bar-Kays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new mural in the Edge District is honoring the pioneers of Memphis soul and funk—The Bar-Kays.

Since 1964, the band has created dozens of charting singles and was backed by major artists at Stax Records like Otis Redding. In 1967, Redding and four members of the band tragically died in a plane crash.

Ben Cauley, the trumpet player, was the only survivor.

Following the crash, Cauley helped reform The Bar-Kays and keep the band’s musical legacy alive before he passed away in 2015.

Tuesday night, his daughter says the band would be pleased by this new mural, knowing their legacy lives on.

“They were known all around. Not just in the City of Memphis, but all around the world,” said Shuronda Cauley-Oliver. “I’m just proud to say that Ben Cauley is my father. This means a lot.”

Muralist Brandon Knock designed the mural.

If you want to see it for yourself, it is located at 619 Madison Avenue.

