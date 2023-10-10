Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

New Edge District mural honors The Bar-Kays

Painted by artist Brandon Knock, a mural honoring The Bar-Kays is displayed at 619 Madison...
Painted by artist Brandon Knock, a mural honoring The Bar-Kays is displayed at 619 Madison Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new mural in the Edge District is honoring the pioneers of Memphis soul and funk—The Bar-Kays.

Since 1964, the band has created dozens of charting singles and was backed by major artists at Stax Records like Otis Redding. In 1967, Redding and four members of the band tragically died in a plane crash.

Ben Cauley, the trumpet player, was the only survivor.

Following the crash, Cauley helped reform The Bar-Kays and keep the band’s musical legacy alive before he passed away in 2015.

Tuesday night, his daughter says the band would be pleased by this new mural, knowing their legacy lives on.

“They were known all around. Not just in the City of Memphis, but all around the world,” said Shuronda Cauley-Oliver. “I’m just proud to say that Ben Cauley is my father. This means a lot.”

Muralist Brandon Knock designed the mural.

If you want to see it for yourself, it is located at 619 Madison Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Melissa Foster
Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say
Marcus Ray
Peabody Hotel valet attendant accused of stealing guns out of vehicles
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel
Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel

Latest News

Oxford issues boil water notice after water main break
Serenity Towers owners face fines as residents deal with multiple issues
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition
Fundraiser underway ahead of 'Step Up for Down Syndrome Family Fun Walk'