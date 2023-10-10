Advertise with Us
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame will host 2023 induction ceremony

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Sports Hall of Fame will announce the 2023 honorees on Tuesday.

The induction ceremony is at AutoZone Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

The inductees include 10 athletes, coaches, and contributors who have greatly influenced Memphis’ rich sports history.

Class of 2023 inductees include former WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jack Eaton.

Other inductees are Hubie Brown, the first head coach to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a playoff appearance, and Allie Prescott III, pitcher and former Redbirds President and CEO who guided the team into AutoZone Park.

Former Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer will be one of the emcees for the event.

“We’re keeping the momentum going with this latest round of inductees that grows the number of people who’ve been recognized for the incredible impact on sports in our community,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism President & CEO.

Memphis Sports 2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees:

Allie Prescott III

Elma Roane

Hubie Brown

Jack Eaton

Sheila Echols-Gross

Tamika Whitmore

Richard Mulrooney

Prep Coach Honorees

Marion Brewer

Phil Clark

Sharon Watson

Sylvester Ford

