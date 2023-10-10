Advertise with Us
Memphian turns all 4 chairs on The Voice blind audition

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Blind Auditions of the Voice feature a face familiar to some in the Mid-South.

Memphian Brandon Montel turned all four chairs with his cover version of H.E.R’s “Hard Place” Monday night. Montel chose Gwen to be his coach after coach John Legend was blocked from being an option.

Montel said he’s overwhelmed and excited to be a part of this season.

Watch his full audition below:

