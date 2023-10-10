How to take photos during the October 14 annual eclipse, not ruin your phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anyone living in the continental U.S. will be able to see this Oct 14th Annular Eclipse, which is a partial eclipse (weather permitting).

Eclipse Expert & former Hubble Space Telescope Astronomer Dr. Doug Duncan joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk alongside American Paper Optics (APO) CEO/President John Jerit to talk about how to safely watch the Oct 14 eclipse and how to protect your camera.

APO is based in Memphis and has been making eclipse glasses for 33 years.

They have made 200+ million eclipse glasses that are ISO and CE Certified, and “NASA selected”.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

