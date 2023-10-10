Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun mix; seasonable mid-late week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot a bit toward the east, allowing for moisture to begin to return toward the region. Expect morning 50s to get back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will slowly begin to increase again by late afternoon and through the overnight period, keeping lows warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A system in the northern Gulf of Mexico will spread clouds across much of the Mid-South to kick off the day. Unfortunately for us, rain will remain elusive – staying well south of the region. Clouds will gradually clear for more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Expect mostly to partly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll stay quiet and mild Thursday while clouds increase and a chance for a few passing showers and storms will be possible by Friday. This will be as a moisture-starved front sweeps through the region. Highs will go from the lower 80s Thursday and Friday to near 70 by Saturday; 60s by Sunday into early next week as cool Canadian high pressure slips into the region.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Melissa Foster
Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say
Marcus Ray
Peabody Hotel valet attendant accused of stealing guns out of vehicles
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to warm and mainly dry week ahead
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 10, 2023
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool to pleasant nights and warm days ahead