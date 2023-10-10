Departure uncertain for Memphians stuck in Israel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Wall Street Journal report came out Sunday that says Iranian officials worked with Hamas to plan the weekend attack on Israel. And while Iran has denied involvement, they also boasted about their “unflinching support of Palestine.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) says his loyalty, as well as America’s, needs to boldly be with the people of Israel.

“We know where their bomb factories are in Iran, and I think we need to go in there and bomb them,” Cohen said on Monday.

Rep. Cohen’s strong come on the heels of the brutal attacks on Israel that have left over 900 people dead in the Jewish state and over 2,000 injured.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) (Action News 5)

“What they did was an all-out attack on Jewish people,” Rep. Cohen said. “It’s not about land, it’s not about those other issues—it’s about the fact that those people are Jewish.”

Hamas is also claiming to have taken over 100 people hostage who are currently being held in Gaza.

“They’re threatening to execute the hostages and broadcast it to the world,” Cohen told Action News 5. “Our priority should be to get them back safely and now.”

Rep. Cohen also believes all Americans in Israel should leave immediately—including the group of over 40 Mid-South tourists who traveled with St. Patrick Catholic Church a week ago.

“I never thought I would experience war in my life,” said Father Dexter Noblefranca, who leads the group. “And here I am caught in the middle of it.”

Father Dexter told Action News 5 that every one of his members is safe—and they are asking for prayers as they look for ways to leave the wartorn country.

However, major airlines have halted all Israeli flights after several countries issued travel advisories.

“Whether our flights are canceled or suspended after that we don’t know that yet,” said Sharon Masterson, another member of the group. “It’s giving us a little anxiety.”

Cohen says there are talks of using the U.S. ships deployed to the Mediterranean to get all of the Americans out of Israel; however, there are no set plans on how best to proceed just yet.

