1 dead after shooting south of Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting that took place in a small neighborhood south of the Memphis International Airport, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Sunray Drive, near Zodiac Park, at 6:10 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

