1 dead after shooting south of Memphis airport
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting that took place in a small neighborhood south of the Memphis International Airport, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Sunray Drive, near Zodiac Park, at 6:10 p.m.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
