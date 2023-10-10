Advertise with Us
1 dead after shooting south of Memphis airport

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting that took place in a small neighborhood south of the Memphis International Airport, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Sunray Drive, near Zodiac Park, at 6:10 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

