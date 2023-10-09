Your First Alert to warm and mainly dry week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be slightly above average this week with dry air in place across the Mid-South. A few clouds will move into the area this week, but rain chances remain at a minimum.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light and Variable wind along with afternoon highs near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

