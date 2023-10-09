Suspect stabbed man with screwdriver after verbal altercation in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stabbing another man in the chest with a screwdriver.

Memphis police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. October 2 in the area of Millbranch Road and Winchester Road.

Henry Kinsey is charged with aggravated assault.

Officers said Kinsey and the other man fighting in the middle of the street.

They were inside a black car that was parked in the middle of the turning lane on Millbranch obstructing traffic, said police.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Kinsey said they’ve been in an intimate relationship in the past.

The victim said Kinsey stabbed him with a Philip head screwdriver after a verbal altercation in the car.

Officers found the screwdriver and a crackpipe in the car.

