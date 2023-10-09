Shooting near Salvation Army leaves 1 in critical condition, another injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured.

Around 8:47 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting near the Salvation Army on Jackson Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with one victim in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

