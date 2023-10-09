Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Shooting near Salvation Army leaves 1 in critical condition, another injured, police say

Shooting near Salvation Army leaves 1 in critical condition, another injured, police say
Shooting near Salvation Army leaves 1 in critical condition, another injured, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured.

Around 8:47 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting near the Salvation Army on Jackson Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with one victim in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

Temps will warm up and the pattern will be dry through midweek
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Local chef shares why Memphis is a comfortable place to create
901 Now: Local chef shares why Memphis is a comfortable place to create
Dry and mild pattern for the work week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries
MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries