Shooting near Salvation Army leaves 1 in critical condition, another injured, police say
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured.
Around 8:47 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting near the Salvation Army on Jackson Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that two people had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital with one victim in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
