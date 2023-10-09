Advertise with Us
Peabody Hotel valet attendant accused of stealing guns out of vehicles

Marcus Ray
Marcus Ray(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Peabody Hotel valet attendant is accused of stealing guns out of guests’ vehicles.

Marcus Ray is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property.

On July 4, officers responded to a theft of property call at the Peabody Hotel on 149 Union Avenue.

The victim told police that someone had broken into his 2015 BMW and stole his gun which was valued at $650.00.

Another victim told police someone had stolen his Smith & Wesson revolver which was valued at $500.00 from his 2021 Chevrolet Colorado.

The Peabody Hotel security viewed the garage footage and noticed Ray entering both vehicles, according to police.

He admitted to stealing the weapons from the cars.

Ray also texted Peabody Hotel management stating that he would return the stolen weapons if they sent him his last paycheck, according to the affidavit.

He is expected to appear in court on November 20.

