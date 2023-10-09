Advertise with Us
National Civil Rights Museum to honor 3 civil rights leaders for 2023 Freedom Award ceremony

(Left to right) Kerry Kennedy, Dr. Clayborne Carson, and Stacey Abrams
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will honor three civil and human rights leaders during the 2023 Freedom Award ceremony.

The Freedom Award, the Museum’s signature event, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to promoting justice and equality.

The honorees for the 32nd Freedom Award are:

  • Kerry Kennedy: President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a renowned human rights activist, and lawyer, Kennedy’s tireless efforts span over four decades, championing various causes such as child labor, women’s rights, environmental justice, and more.
  • Dr. Clayborne Carson: Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History, emeritus, at Stanford University, Dr. Carson’s profound work centers on the study of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the human rights movements that his legacy has inspired.
  • Stacey Abrams: A bestselling author, civil rights activist and political leader, Abrams is a trailblazer, becoming the first black woman to be the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in United States history. She has founded multiple non-profit organizations dedicated to voting rights and addressing social and economic issues.

The award ceremony will take place Thursday, October 19, at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis. The Pre-Award Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. next door at the Halloran Centre, followed by the Award Ceremony at 7 p.m.

Click HERE to buy tickets to the 2023 Freedom Award.

The event will by hosted by award-winning actor and philanthropist Tobias Truvillion and feature performances by celebrated artists, including Grammy and Peabody Award-winning poet J. Ivy and the talented international sister trio, Norah, Yarah, and Rosa of Let It Happen.

The Museum will also hold a Student Forum on October 19 at 10 a.m. Central. This educational forum aims to empower middle and high school students to take action and create positive change within their communities.

The National Civil Rights Museum has a legacy of honoring distinguished civil and human rights leaders, including Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

