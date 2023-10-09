Advertise with Us
Methodist Medical Group to host ‘Walk in the Park’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Medical Group Weight Management and Wellness is hosting a fun walk at Shelby Farms Saturday, October 14 at the Hyde Lake Pavilion.

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Matthew Davis joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they hope to accomplish at the walk.

He also spoke about the most common barrier people face when it comes to weight loss and the benefits of walking.

Registration is at 3:30 p.m. The event is free for all ages.

For more information, just call our office at 901-758-7840.

