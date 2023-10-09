Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis Rabbi speaks on Hamas attack on Israel

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temple Israel’s Rabbi Micah Greenstein sat down with Action News 5 for an exclusive interview.

Greenstein said he was in the airport Saturday when the news came out. He was on his way to Tel Aviv.

“This is about evil,” said Greenstein. “This is about being able to know wherever you live you can go to sleep and not be terrorized.”

The rabbi said that he’s received dozens of emails and calls from friends letting him know they were glad he is not in the warzone, but he said that part of him wishes he was.

“I wish I could offer comfort, I wish I could help my brothers and sisters in Israel right now,” Greenstein said. “My heart is hurting.”

Greenstein added that his goal now is to make others, in and around Memphis, understand the ramifications of this attack on the Jewish State of Israel.

“This is not about politics,” Greenstein said. “It is about right and it is about wrong. The country of Israel has just as much right as any in the modern world to live in peace.”

Like most of the world, Greenstein said the images coming out of Israel have been hard to see.

“I saw a woman, a Holocaust survivor, being wheeled from her home and taken across the border,” said Greenstein. “I saw mothers and daughters murdered on the streets while Hamas celebrated. They are evil.”

Greenstein said this terrorist organization does not represent the Palestinian people despite what they claim.

“That’s an important distinction to make,” he said. “Their name does not represent the beautiful lives of those people. But those people are now suffering because of Hamas.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also announced on Sunday that American citizens are believed to be among the dead.

News also broke on Sunday that U.S. Navy ships are moving closer to the conflict. The exact motives and timeline of when they could be activated remain unclear.

Shortly after the attacks, President Biden said the U.S. has and always will stand by Israel.

“America is Israel’s greatest ally. Not because we are a Jewish state but because we share the same ideas of democracy and freedom,” Greenstein said. “And we are both a civilized society, not a dark one that leads to what happened in Israel yesterday.”

There is a group of Memphians from St. Patrick Catholic Church currently in Israel, including the congregation’s pastor.

Our newsroom has been in contact with them, and they say they are north of the main conflict and all members are safe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say

Latest News

Memphis Rabbi Micah Greenstein speaks on Israeli war
Rabbi Micah Greenstein speaks on Israeli war
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, bright sunshine early week; few shower, storm chances late week
10/9 First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine early week; few showers, storms late week
Rabbi speaks on unrest in Israel after political attacks
EXCLUSIVE: Action News 5′s Walter Murphy sat down with Rabbi Micah Greenstein about Israeli war.