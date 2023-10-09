Advertise with Us
Marion man charged in weekend shooting death

Devin Simpson, 29
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A Marion, Arkansas man has been arrested and charged in the weekend shooting death of 26-year-old Cortez Brown that took place in Stonebrook Park.

Devin Simpson, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm, and multiple counts of terroristic act.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, around 8:37 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Stonebrook Loop.

Upon arrival, deputies found Brown suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simpson was arrested less than five hours later.

No bond or court information is available at this time.

