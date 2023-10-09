Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Grizzlies win first preseason game in overtime 127-122

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies opened preseason play with a 127-122 victory in overtime against the Indiana Pacers. Memphis was led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a team-high 18 points.

The highlight of the night was Derrick Rose’s first game action as a Grizzly. The former Tiger star was in the starting lineup, and had 13 first half points.

Steven Adams played as well, his first time in a game since a knee injury in January. The big man played 12 minutes and tallied four points and five rebounds.

Jake Laravia helped put the game away with a few key baskets late in overtime.

The Grizzlies will be back in action for their second and final home preseason game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

Millington and Bolton Football before facing off on October 6, 2023.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 brings top-tier matchups
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Wendy’s Giant of the Week - 2023
FedExForum
FedExForum hires new security firm
Luken Baker
Redbirds slugger wins league MVP