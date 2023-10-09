First Alert Forecast: seasonable, bright sunshine early week; few shower, storm chances late week

MONDAY: A cool start to the new work week across the Mid-South, expect sunshine to continue to win out under a dome of high pressure. Morning 40s and 50s will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay quiet and clear tonight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot a bit toward the east, allowing for moisture to begin to return toward the region. Expect morning 50s to get back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will slowly begin to increase again by late afternoon and through the overnight period, keeping lows warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A Gulf slider system will trek eastward near the northern Gulf Coast, spreading clouds across the region for parts of Wednesday – even a chance for a shower or two – mainly south of Memphis, though many will remain dry. Our next best opportunity for rain looks to slide in from a system coming out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday, before ushering in another blast of cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.