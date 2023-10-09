Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

EXCLUSIVE: Action News 5′s Walter Murphy sat down with Rabbi Micah Greenstein about Israeli war.

By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “This is about evil,” said Temple Israel’s Rabbi Micah Greenstein. “This is about being able to know wherever you live you can go to sleep and not be terrorized.”

Greenstein sat down with Action News 5 for an exclusive interview.

“I should be about to land in Tel Aviv,” Rabbi Greenstein told Action News 5. “We were in the airport [Saturday] when the news came out that war had begun.”

The rabbi said that he’s received dozens of emails and calls from friends letting him know they were glad he is not in the warzone, but he told Action News 5 that part of him wishes he was.

“I wish I could offer comfort, I wish I could help my brothers and sisters in Israel right now,” Greenstein said. “My heart is hurting.”

Greenstein added that his goal now is to make others, in and around Memphis, understand the ramifications of this attack on the Jewish State of Israel.

“This is not about politics,” Greenstein said. “It is about right and it is about wrong. The country of Israel has just as much right as any in the modern world to live in peace.”

Like most of the world, Greenstein said the images coming out of Israel have been hard to see.

“I saw a woman, a Holocaust survivor, being wheeled from her home and taken across the border,” said Greenstein. “I saw mothers and daughters murdered on the streets while Hamas celebrated. They are evil.”

Greenstein said this terrorist organization, despite what they claim, does not represent the Palestinian people.

“That’s an important distinction to make,” he said. “Their name does not represent the beautiful lives of those people. But those people are now suffering because of Hamas.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also announced on Sunday that American citizens are believed to be among the dead.

News also broke on Sunday that U.S. Navy ships are moving closer to the conflict. The exact motives and the exact timeline of when they could be activated remain unclear.

President Biden, shortly after the attacks, said the U.S. has and always will stand by Israel.

“America is Israel’s greatest ally. Not because we are a Jewish state but because we share the same ideas of democracy and freedom,” Greenstein told Action News 5. “And we are both a civilized society, not a dark one that leads to what happened in Israel yesterday.”

Action News 5 also confirmed that there is a group of Memphians from St. Patrick Catholic Church currently in Israel, including the congregation’s pastor. Our newsroom has been in contact with them, and they say they are north of the main conflict and all members are safe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries
MFD: Fire at apartment building intentionally set, caused no major injuries
Grizzlies win first preseason game in overtime 127-122
Temps will warm up and the pattern will be dry through midweek
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Local chef shares why Memphis is a comfortable place to create
901 Now: Local chef shares why Memphis is a comfortable place to create