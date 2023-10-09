Cool to pleasant nights and warm days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We’ll stay quiet and clear with lows in the low to middle 50s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Expect sun early in the day with some passing clouds by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be variable at 5 mph. Clouds will continue to increase tomorrow night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A Gulf system will trek eastward near the northern Gulf Coast, spreading clouds across the region for Wednesday. A shower or two is possible in north MS, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Our next best opportunity for showers looks to slide in from a system coming out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday with highs in the low 80s. The next fall cold front will move through Friday night bringing the chill back for the weekend.

WEEKEND: Highs will only reach the 60s behind the front both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s and 50s both mornings. Expect a good supply of sunshine all weekend.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

