Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 injured in Fox Meadows shooting, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victims were shot by someone they knew.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of Mojave Place at 5:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, two men suffering gunshot wounds were found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say one victim is in critical condition while the other is in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect took off in a black Hyundai.

No further information has been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

Woman arrested after 12 malnourished dogs found on property, police say
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to warm and mainly dry week ahead
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 10, 2023
(Left to right) Kerry Kennedy, Dr. Clayborne Carson, and Stacey Abrams
National Civil Rights Museum to honor 3 civil rights leaders for 2023 Freedom Award ceremony
Tim Shelton
Bellevue Baptist Church pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon