2 injured in Fox Meadows shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victims were shot by someone they knew.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of Mojave Place at 5:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, two men suffering gunshot wounds were found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say one victim is in critical condition while the other is in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect took off in a black Hyundai.

No further information has been released.

