MPD investigates bomb threat at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is responding to a bomb threat at Graceland on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the bomb threat at 10:49 a.m. at Graceland on 3734 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

MPD is currently on the scene and assisting with evacuating the area as a precaution.

No threat has been located at this time.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

