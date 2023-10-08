Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries

MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries
MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirmed that there was a fire at New Horizon Apartments.

According to MFD, the fire occurred on the night of October 7 at the New Horizon Apartments on Kingsgate Drive.

The apartment complex was a two-story building with several residents.

Nine families were assisted and there were no major injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland
Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Large portion of Downtown Memphis power restored after equipment failure, MLGW says
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Covington
22-year-old man killed in overnight Covington shooting