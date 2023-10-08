MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirmed that there was a fire at New Horizon Apartments.

According to MFD, the fire occurred on the night of October 7 at the New Horizon Apartments on Kingsgate Drive.

The apartment complex was a two-story building with several residents.

Nine families were assisted and there were no major injuries.

