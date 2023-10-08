MFD: Fire at apartment building caused no major injuries
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirmed that there was a fire at New Horizon Apartments.
According to MFD, the fire occurred on the night of October 7 at the New Horizon Apartments on Kingsgate Drive.
The apartment complex was a two-story building with several residents.
Nine families were assisted and there were no major injuries.
