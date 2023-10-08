Man robs, shoots at woman outside Dollar General, police say

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed and shot at a woman outside of the Dollar General Store on James Road.

On October 6, 2023, around 7:31 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on James Road regarding a robbery of an Individual.

Officers were told that the suspect approached the victim as she was entering her car and demanded her purse.

The suspect fired a shot at the victim but she was not struck.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

