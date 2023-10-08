Man killed in New Chicago shooting
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 10:00 pm. on Olympic Street.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.