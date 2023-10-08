Advertise with Us
Man killed in New Chicago shooting

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 10:00 pm. on Olympic Street.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

