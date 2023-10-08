Man killed in New Chicago shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 10:00 pm. on Olympic Street.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.