Large portion of Downtown Memphis power restored after equipment failure, MLGW says

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large portion of Downtown Memphis power is restored after equipment failure, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

Many areas in the downtown area were affected by a power outage on Sunday morning.

MLGW crews were on the scene to fix the damage and make repairs.

If customers need to report an outage, they can call the outage hotline at 901-545-6500 or through their MLGW Account.

