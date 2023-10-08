Large portion of Downtown Memphis affected by power outage due to equipment failure, MLGW says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large portion of Downtown Memphis is without power due to equipment failure on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

MLGW crews are on the scene to fix the damage and make repairs.

Power will be restored in approximately an hour, according to MLGW.

The reason for the power outage is under investigation.

