Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Large portion of Downtown Memphis affected by power outage due to equipment failure, MLGW says

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large portion of Downtown Memphis is without power due to equipment failure on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

MLGW crews are on the scene to fix the damage and make repairs.

Power will be restored in approximately an hour, according to MLGW.

The reason for the power outage is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say
Stanley Butler and family
Brighton woman seeks justice after husband dies in crash at well-known dangerous intersection
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say
Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Latest News

1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar
Cool today but warmer temperatures on the way
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast
WIS
Man killed in New Chicago shooting
The African American Male Wellness Agency held its 3rd annual Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives on...
3rd annual Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives offers health care, resources