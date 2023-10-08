A chilly start but temps will gradually warm up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chilly again this morning as temperatures start in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and a southwesterly flow will allow temperatures to climb near 70 this afternoon. The warming trend will continue as highs will gradually warm each day until we reach the low 80s midweek. Another fall front will move in by the end of the week bringing rain chances and another round of chilly air next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

