Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say fired gunshots, damaging the car of his former manager.

On July 4, the victim, a manager at a BP gas station, noticed that her former employee pulled into the parking lot.

Police say that Yazan Safi, 26, fired two gunshots into the manager’s car, leaving behind damage worth a total of $1,400.

According to police, the manager identified Safi as the culprit.

Safi was taken into police custody and booked on October 6.

He is now facing charges for vandalism.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.