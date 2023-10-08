Angry former employee fires shots at manager’s car, police say

Advertise with Us
Former employee fires shots at manager's car, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say fired gunshots, damaging the car of his former manager.

On July 4, the victim, a manager at a BP gas station, noticed that her former employee pulled into the parking lot.

Police say that Yazan Safi, 26, fired two gunshots into the manager’s car, leaving behind damage worth a total of $1,400.

According to police, the manager identified Safi as the culprit.

Safi was taken into police custody and booked on October 6.

He is now facing charges for vandalism.

