3rd annual Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives offers health care, resources

By Sydney Gray
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The African American Male Wellness Agency held its 3rd annual Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives at Fourth Bluff Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of men are taking charge of their health with one simple step, walking.

The event connected men with community resources, along with free health screenings and checks.

Newly elected mayor Paul Young and Memphis Tigers Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway were there.

Organizer Leonard Watkins said their goal, is to educate Black men about the importance of knowing their numbers.

