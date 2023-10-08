Advertise with Us
22-year-old man killed in overnight Covington shooting

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Covington
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in North Covington, according to the Covington Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Bluebird Cove at Loon Lane in Covington.

The victim, 22, was found shot inside of a Black GMC Yukon.

Officers determined the victim was the driver of the vehicle and had left the road and hit a residence.

Covington Fire Department and Tipton Emergency Medial Staff pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Multiple shell casings were also found on the scene.

A short time later, officers discovered a second crime scene at the residence on Loon Lane where multiple bullets had hit the home.

Officers had to make forced entry into the residence to make sure that no one had been injured.

Neighbors who helped detectives reviewed their home surveillance video and saw that a second victim and the suspect ran away after the vehicle crashed into the residence, according to police.

Police say the suspect was possibly wearing a gray hoodie and pants with white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Covington Police Department.

