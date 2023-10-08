Advertise with Us
2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

