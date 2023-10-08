Advertise with Us
1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a bar on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. at Mugshots Bar and Lounge located at 1740 N. Germantown Parkway.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

We will update you as soon as more information is released.

