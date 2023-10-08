1 person killed in shooting at Cordova bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a bar on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. at Mugshots Bar and Lounge located at 1740 N. Germantown Parkway.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

We will update you as soon as more information is released.

