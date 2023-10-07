Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tennessee child rape fugitive found living on boat in Alaska

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Humboldt, Tennessee, man wanted for child rape has been arrested and charged after he was found living out of a boat in Alaska, according to the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

On July 13, the Humboldt Police Department issued a warrant for 50-year-old Adam Gabarra’s arrest on incest, aggravated sexual battery of a minor, and child rape. The case was adopted by the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On October 4, Gabarra was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Alaska after receiving a tip that he was living out of a boat in Juneau. Gabarra was apprehended without incident and was transported to the local jail and will await the extradition process back to Humboldt.

The coordinated investigation was between the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson, Tennessee, and the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Alaska.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man fatally shoots friend after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend

Latest News

Suspects break into 14 vehicles stealing several guns, said police
Peabody Elementary will remain closed until fall 2024
Memphians react to Paul Young becoming the next Mayor of Memphis
Dyersburg man accused of stabbing, charged with attempted murder
3 Memphis City Council races to go to runoff on Nov. 16