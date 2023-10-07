Mississippi River broke historic low in September, new data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preliminary data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Memphis District shows the Mississippi River hit an all-time record low stage of -10.97′ on September 14.

The previous record was set last October with a depth of -10.75′.

The National Weather Service-Memphis Office announced the record Friday.

The Mississippi River at Memphis hit an all-time record low stage of -10.97’ on 9/14/2023. This data is preliminary from the @MemphisDistrict. — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) October 6, 2023

On Monday, Action News 5 spoke with District Commander Colonel Brian Sawser and Water Control Section Chief Sarah Girdner about the dredging efforts on the river, allowing commercial barges passage through the low water.

When asked what would happen if the river did reach a historic low, Chief Girdner said, “I don’t think it’s going to shut down the river by any means just because we have a huge operation.”

