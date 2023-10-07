Memphians react to Paul Young becoming the next Mayor of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor-elect Paul Young won the seat with almost 30 % of the vote.

That means a lot of people did not vote for him.

So, we wanted to know your thoughts about the turnout of the Memphis mayor’s race.

Action News 5′s Tarvarious Haywood has the story.

Henry Manning said, “I would like to see all Memphis get on the same page in the book.”

Manning has lived in Memphis most of his life. He is now retired and said he has seen a lot of mayors come through Memphis and hopes this is a new beginning for our city.

“Every leader comes in and tries to do what they think should be changed. They can’t change everything at one time. Just like the man said Rome wasn’t built in a day. So, we got a lot of progress to be made but a lot of progress has been made,” said Manning.

According to the results, about 70% of voters in Memphis did not vote for Paul Young.

“There is every incentive to help someone even if you didn’t support them. There are no incentives to just dig your heels in and try to fight their plan to deal with our problems,” said John McKinnon.

McKinnon said Young can gain the trust of those voters if he keeps his promises.

“I think if he delivers on his promises or at least makes it a good effort to try I think that will go a long way. I am going to throw my weight behind the people that did win those elections, everything I can do behind them to succeed because if they succeed that success benefits us,” McKinnon.

Manning said it’s going to take a collaborative effort to make the people of Memphis believe in Young and any new Memphis leadership.

“Everybody not gone get on your side. You have to find the people and get together, I don’t care if it’s 1,2,3,4,5 (people) you got to get the ones on board that are going to move the city forward,” said Manning.

Both Manning and McKinnon agree that Memphis leaders have to come together.

“I like having some new blood in there. I think it brings new ideas maybe, and some new concepts that maybe we haven’t tried before to deal with the same problems that we have been trying to deal with for years now,” said McKinnon.

“And I hope that we can get together and sit down and get it moving forward and keep the ball rolling,” said Manning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.