Friday Football Fever: Week 8 brings top-tier matchups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The playoffs are closing in and Week 8 of Friday Football Fever features heavyweights across the Mid-South going to battle.

Our Game of the Week featured a pair of North Shelby County rivals squaring off, with Bolton making the trek to face Millington.

The Wildcats led 14-13 at halftime, but the Trojans responded by outscoring Bolton 21-0 in the second half on their way to a 34-13 victory. Millington has now won six straight games and sits at 7-1 on the year. Bolton drops to 5-3 after losing their second straight game.

Other games featured include:

-Germantown moving to 8-0 with an impressive 44-20 triumph over Bartlett

-Melrose shutting out Ridgeway 45-0

-Fairley pitching a shutout at home over Bluff City 54-0

-DeSoto Central improving to 4-3 with a 36-12 win over Southaven

