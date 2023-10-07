Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Cool and dry weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be cool and dry all weekend as Canadian air will be in place through Sunday. Temperatures will stay below our average of 79 and highs will be in the 60s today and struggle to reach 70 degrees on Sunday. A southerly flow next week will allow for a gradual warm up and a return to highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny, cool, and breezy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Suspects break into 14 cars stealing several guns, said police
Suspects break into 14 vehicles stealing several guns, said police
Man runs illegal gambling business, police say
Man runs illegal gambling operation inside food market, police say

Latest News

An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Mississippi River broke historic low in September, new data shows
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a dry but chilly weekend in the Mid-South
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 6, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Windy and colder conditions arrive tonight