Cool and dry weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be cool and dry all weekend as Canadian air will be in place through Sunday. Temperatures will stay below our average of 79 and highs will be in the 60s today and struggle to reach 70 degrees on Sunday. A southerly flow next week will allow for a gradual warm up and a return to highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny, cool, and breezy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

