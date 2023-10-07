Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

City, state leaders rally around Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young

By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young has vowed to bring the city together following a hard-fought campaign.

“There were incredible candidates that were in this race, and we all have an opportunity to give back to our community from respective places,” said Young on Friday afternoon.

Young won his first election Thursday night, but he’s no stranger to most city and statewide leaders.

“His parents and I go back a long way, and I remember the very first time I did my expungement clinic when it wasn’t even popular to do, Paul Young was right there to help and to volunteer,” said State Representative Karen Camper, who was also one of 17 candidates for Memphis mayor.

In his previous role as director of the City of Memphis’ Division of Housing and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, most government officials say they know or worked with Young.

Despite different allegiances to different candidates, there appears to be a sense of letting bygones be bygones.

“I was a Van Turner supporter, but I really liked Paul, so I think he’s going to do a great job,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, who ran unopposed to be re-elected to his seat on the Memphis City Council.

Young will have to work closely with the Memphis City Council to get much of his agenda accomplished, including lowering the city’s skyrocketing crime rate.

However, Young says he’s going to first focus on assembling his transition team, moving from the Strickland to the Young era of city government.

“It’s really important over these next two and a half months that you get a quality team together. You have to recruit a quality team, that’s almost, it’s more important than mapping out the policies by which you govern,” said incumbent Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland declined to say who he voted for but echoed a number of other elected officials who are offering their support to Young.

“Paul is smart. He’s hard-working. He’s experienced. He’s got that judgment and he’s a good person,” said Strickland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Scene photos of the damage at Covington Country Club
7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man fatally shoots friend after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend

Latest News

Suspects break into 14 vehicles stealing several guns, said police
Memphians react to Paul Young becoming the next Mayor of Memphis
Memphis mayor-elect Paul Young vows to bring city together
3 Memphis City Council races to go to runoff on Nov. 16
TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers