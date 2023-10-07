Another cooler day before a gradual warm up into the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool, crisp morning turned into a mild, ‘fall-like’ day here in the Mid-South. Clear skies and nice conditions stick around for our evening with temperatures dropping through the 60s to low 50s by 10 PM. Grab the jacket for any dinner plans. Lows will drop into the middle 40s by Sunday morning.

TOMORROW: Highs will be a tad above what they were on Saturday, into the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine through the day with winds Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: A gradual warm up is expected through the week ahead of our next front that will again bring a chance for rain and knock temperatures back down for next weekend. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be into the upper 70s then into the low 80s by mid-week. A cold front will push through the Mid-South on Friday bringing the chance for showers, and possibly a few storms in the mix. After the front, the weekend is once again looking ‘fall-like with highs back in the middle to upper 60s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

