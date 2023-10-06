Your First Alert to a dry but chilly weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fine fall weekend is on tap for the Action News 5 coverage area this weekend, but it will be a cool one. Dry Canadian air will stream into the area from the north overnight and remain through Sunday followed by the return of a southerly flow next week that will prompt a gradual warm up.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool, and breezy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

