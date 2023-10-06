YMCA delivery driver shot in road rage incident, shows up at St. Jude with gunshot wound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A YMCA delivery driver is in the hospital after he drove himself to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his delivery truck after being shot miles away in Oakhaven during a road rage incident, Memphis police and YMCA officials say.
On Thursday afternoon, Memphis police responded to an entrance at St. Jude in the area of A.W. Willis Avenue and North 7th Street after an officer was flagged down by the victim.
Police say the delivery driver drove straight through the open gate at a high rate of speed before coming to a stop in front of 262 Danny Thomas Place.
Police say the victim was in the front seat of the YMCA delivery truck. Before paramedics arrived, St. Jude employees and MPD officers rendered aid to the driver, who suffered from a gunshot to his upper right leg. He told police that he was shot on Lamar Avenue near Democrat Street, possibly near an American Deli.
Paramedics made the scene and the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.
Police could not locate any shell casings in the area the victim said he was shot and received no reports of shots fired in the area.
According to YMCA, the victim was delivering meals to a designated YMCA Food Program site when he was allegedly shot by a driver in another vehicle out of road rage.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
