Windy and colder conditions arrive tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low clouds will continue to slowly move south out of the area giving way to full sunshine most of the afternoon as highs rebound into the 70s to near 80. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A secondary cold front will swing through with chilly air moving in. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will feel like the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday morning thanks to a gusty north wind at 10-25 mph. 

SATURDAY: After a chilly start, expect full sunshine with highs only in the 60s. It will be breezy with north winds at 10-15 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s for everyone Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Highs will be near 70 on with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A gradual recovery in temperatures will edge the numbers back to ‘near-normal’ through the middle of next week with highs in the low 80s by Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may return late week with the next front.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

