Wheatley High School to celebrate life of beloved principal

PALESTINE, Ark. (WMC) - A beloved principal in Arkansas died Sunday afternoon.

Randy Cannon was a principal at Wheatley High School within the Palestine - Wheatley School District.

The school district will hold a celebration of life service for the principal on October 9 at 11 a.m. in the Patriot Gym.

The service is open to all community members.

A memorial service will be in Mena on October 11 at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Fellowship Church and the school district will be closed for those who would like to attend the service.

Mr. Cannon set the tone for the high school. Mr. Cannon lives on in the hearts and minds of all the souls he touched; I am challenging myself to be more like Mr. Cannon by being as kind to everyone as I witnessed Mr. Cannon time and time again. I want to extend this challenge to anyone reading this post because the world would be much better if we treated others like Mr. Cannon did.

Wheatley High School (Wheatley High School)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.