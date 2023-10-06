Wheatley High School to celebrate life of beloved principal
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Ark. (WMC) - A beloved principal in Arkansas died Sunday afternoon.
Randy Cannon was a principal at Wheatley High School within the Palestine - Wheatley School District.
The school district will hold a celebration of life service for the principal on October 9 at 11 a.m. in the Patriot Gym.
The service is open to all community members.
A memorial service will be in Mena on October 11 at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Fellowship Church and the school district will be closed for those who would like to attend the service.
