Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Wheatley High School to celebrate life of beloved principal

Randy Cannon
Randy Cannon(PWSD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Ark. (WMC) - A beloved principal in Arkansas died Sunday afternoon.

Randy Cannon was a principal at Wheatley High School within the Palestine - Wheatley School District.

The school district will hold a celebration of life service for the principal on October 9 at 11 a.m. in the Patriot Gym.

The service is open to all community members.

A memorial service will be in Mena on October 11 at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Fellowship Church and the school district will be closed for those who would like to attend the service.

Wheatley High School
Wheatley High School(Wheatley High School)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ front on final approach to the Mid-South
10/6 First Alert Forecast: 'Canadian Express' front on final approach to the Mid-South
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election