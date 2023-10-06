TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority is giving MLGW thousands of dollars to assist customers.

According to MLGW, TVA is providing a $245,000 grant through its Community Care Funds to help customers who have delayed bills.

“One of the ways we serve our region is by partnering with local power companies, like MLGW, to provide assistance to those who are struggling to pay for essential utilities,” said Mark Yates, TVA regional vice president.

MLGW said they will send out a letter to customers who are eligible for the $400 in assistance.

It will be for customers who have a deferred billing plan.

Customers must have that eligibility letter, ID, and a copy of their MLGW bill in order to apply.

Eligible customers who do not have internet access and need help completing the online application can call the MIFA Emergency Services Help Desk at (901) 529-4538.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the challenges created by delayed bills,” said Doug McGowen, president and CEO of MLGW. “We’re grateful for the assistance from TVA and MIFA.”

