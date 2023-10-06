Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers

TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers
TVA gives MLGW $245K grant for customers(MGN ONLY)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority is giving MLGW thousands of dollars to assist customers.

According to MLGW, TVA is providing a $245,000 grant through its Community Care Funds to help customers who have delayed bills.

“One of the ways we serve our region is by partnering with local power companies, like MLGW, to provide assistance to those who are struggling to pay for essential utilities,” said Mark Yates, TVA regional vice president.

MLGW said they will send out a letter to customers who are eligible for the $400 in assistance.

It will be for customers who have a deferred billing plan.

Customers must have that eligibility letter, ID, and a copy of their MLGW bill in order to apply.

Eligible customers who do not have internet access and need help completing the online application can call the MIFA Emergency Services Help Desk at (901) 529-4538.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the challenges created by delayed bills,” said Doug McGowen, president and CEO of MLGW. “We’re grateful for the assistance from TVA and MIFA.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Memphis business owner arrested on theft
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election
2757 Kimball Avenue
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.
Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55
MPD: Man murders brother for sleeping with his girlfriend
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Randy Cannon
Wheatley High School to celebrate life of beloved principal
Former Memphis Ching’s Wings owner arrested on theft
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: ‘Canadian Express’ front on final approach to the Mid-South
10/6 First Alert Forecast: 'Canadian Express' front on final approach to the Mid-South
Paul Young
Paul Young wins as mayor in 2023 Memphis Municipal Election