Three injured in two separate shootings, MPD say

Memphis police crime scene
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate shootings Thursday evening that left 3 men injured.

Memphis police say at 8 p.m., officers responded to the first shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of Knight Arnold and South Perkins and found one male victim with critical injuries. Another male victim was located nearby along Stockbridge Court with non-life threatening injuries.

Fifteen minutes later, MPD responded to North Memphis along Hunter Avenue for a second shooting. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital with critical injuries.

Memphis police say at this time, there is no suspect information for either shootings.

