Three injured in two separate shootings, MPD say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate shootings Thursday evening that left 3 men injured.

Memphis police say at 8 p.m., officers responded to the first shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of Knight Arnold and South Perkins and found one male victim with critical injuries. Another male victim was located nearby along Stockbridge Court with non-life threatening injuries.

Fifteen minutes later, MPD responded to North Memphis along Hunter Avenue for a second shooting. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital with critical injuries.

Memphis police say at this time, there is no suspect information for either shootings.

Shooting scenes at 3000 blk of S Perkins and 4700 blk of Stockbridge pic.twitter.com/kyMHO607SD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2023

At approx 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 blk of Hunter. A male victim was transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information. pic.twitter.com/oeDM0BHZ6s — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.